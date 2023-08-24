An organiser of the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol riot was apparently experiencing severe FOMO (fear of missing out) after numerous Trump allies surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia authorities after their indictment by its district attorney, Fani Willis.

Amy Kremer, the organiser, wanted to be recognised alongside the other accused election tamperers, so she photoshopped her very own Fulton County mugshot, Vice reports.

Trump-world mainstays like former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, "Kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell, and MAGA attorney Jenna Ellis were among those who turned themselves in and were photographed against a grey wall at the Fulton County jail. Their mugshots were widely circulated online, with a "Fulton County Sheriff's Office" badge visible next to their heads.

“I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so.”

The photo did dupe a few of her followers, who believed she had been taken into custody by Fulton County authorities.

“God bless! I had no idea you were one of the defendants,” a follower wrote.

Ms Kremer clarified that “I’m not…for the time being, but I stand with them! They are coming for all of us, eventually.”

Some of her followers had never actually seen her picture before, and asked who was in the mugshot. She replied "it's me."

After enough confusion, Ms Kremer made a follow up post clarifying that she made the image.

"This is photoshopped," she wrote on X/Twitter. "I have not been indicted ... for the time being, anyway. But they are coming for all of us in the end. You need to stand up and speak now while you still have a chance."

Nine of Donald Trump's allies surrendered on Wednesday as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's case alleging that the former president and others tried to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Mr Trump himself is expected to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday. He announced on Truth Social that he will be arrested on at 7.30pm EST.

His bond has been set at $200,000.