Nearly two-thirds of young adults in the U.S. have considered relocating to another country due to the state of the nation, according to new research — and a stunning 76 percent of Americans are feeling sick about the current state of play.

In a new survey of more than 3,000 U.S. adults, three-quarters of Americans (76 percent) said the future of the nation is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to the American Psychological Association report.

Stress and anxiety over the future of the country are rife, with political divide and loneliness taking a toll on Americans, according to the research, which was conducted in August.

The stark results come as the country endures the longest government shutdown in U.S. federal history, causing travel chaos across the U.S., and follow more than 10 months of political upheaval, with mass protests breaking out from coast to coast against the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown.

Of adults aged between 18 and 34, an overwhelming 63 percent said they have contemplated packing their bags and leaving the U.S. altogether. More than half of parents surveyed (53 percent) said they had considered doing the same.

open image in gallery Nearly two-thirds of young Americans have considered relocating to another country due to the state of the nation, according to research ( AFP via Getty Images )

When asked to choose words that represent America today, more than a third selected “corruption” (38 percent) and fear (32 percent), though 41 percent also chose “freedom.”

“These choices reflect a nation grappling with its identity — where ideals coexist with deep concerns,” the report’s authors said.

Among Americans who said division in the country is a significant source of stress, 61 percent said they often or sometimes feel isolated compared with just 43 percent of those who did not consider division a significant source of stress.

“This suggests that the stress of living in a divided society may be amplifying emotional isolation, leaving many feeling more alone in their experiences,” the association said.

After stress about the future of the country, Americans said the economy was causing them significant stress (75 percent) followed by work (69 percent), housing costs (65 percent), mass shootings (65 percent) and the rise of artificial intelligence (57 percent).

open image in gallery Americans said that societal division (62 percent) and concerns about the future of the country (76 percent) were significant sources of stress in their lives ( AFP/Getty )

The economy continues to be one of the most pressing concerns for Americans. A survey last month found that three-quarters of Americans reported their household expenses have increased in the last year.

About 74 percent of Americans say their regular monthly household costs increased by at least $100 in the last year, according to the October Harris poll. Some Americans even said they’re paying between $500 and $749 more each month.

The rising costs were reported by Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. About 54 percent of Americans surveyed also said they believe the economy is now in a recession.

And in another recent poll, six in 10 voters told ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos pollsters that President Donald Trump’s management of inflation and tariffs were doing more harm than good to the American economy.