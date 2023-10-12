White House says 27 Americans killed in Israel with 14 still missing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The White House has said that 27 Americans have been killed after the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that 14 Americans remain “unaccounted for”.

More follows...