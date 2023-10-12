White House says 27 Americans killed in Israel with 14 still missing
Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 12 October 2023 18:28 BSTComments
Related video: Number of Americans killed from Israel-Palestine war rises to 27 people
The White House has said that 27 Americans have been killed after the attacks on Israel by Hamas.
Spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that 14 Americans remain “unaccounted for”.
More follows...
