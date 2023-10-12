Jump to content

White House says 27 Americans killed in Israel with 14 still missing

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 12 October 2023 18:28 BST
Comments
The White House has said that 27 Americans have been killed after the attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that 14 Americans remain “unaccounted for”.

More follows...

