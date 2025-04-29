Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new poll has found that most Americans believe President Donald Trump when he says that he wants to take control of Canada and Greenland, deport and imprison U.S. citizens, and run for an unconstitutional third term.

The poll also shows that they don't like what they're hearing.

According to a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll that spoke to 2,464 Americans about Trump's ideas, a majority — 62 percent — said they believe the president is being serious about running for a third term, despite it being unconstitutional.

More Republicans are skeptical — or perhaps unwilling to believe — that Trump is being serious. According to the poll, fewer than four in 10 Republicans surveyed took his third term plans seriously. Most of the respondents who identified as Republicans said they oppose a president seeking more than two terms in office.

A poll has found that most Americans believed the extreme things Trump says — like his desire to deport American citizens to foreign prisons or to seize control of Canada and Greenland — but it also found that most Americans, including Republicans, oppose those ideas ( AFP/Getty )

Independent and Democratic voters were a lot more willing to take Trump at his word. Six in 10 independents and almost nine in 10 Democrats believe that Trump is serious about running again in 2028.

The Trump Organization is now selling a t-shirt with the slogan "Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules)" and a "Trump 2028" baseball cap.

The president has made vague motions to some unspecified "methods" he claims exist that could let him serve in office again.

In order for Trump to run for a third term, he would have to overturn the 22 Amendment, which states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Overturning an amendment would require the support of two-thirds of both houses of Congress as well as the support of three-quarters of the states.

The poll also found that most Americans don't think Trump is bluffing when it comes to sending U.S. citizens out of the country for imprisonment. A majority of Democrats, Republicans, and independents agreed that Trump was being serious when he advised El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to build more prisons because he was planning to send "homegrown" criminals to the island.

Immigration experts have warned that it would be illegal for Trump to try to deport U.S. citizens to a foreign prison, but Trump's administration has been pushing back against court orders in other matters.

Similarly, 68 percent of respondents believed Trump when he suggested he would take over Greenland. That perception is shared by Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. In the past, Trump said that U.S. would "go as far as we have to" to get control of Greenland, and when questioned if that included military force, the president said yes.

Denmark and the residents and leaders of Greenland have been vocal in their opposition to the idea.

Fewer Americans — but still more than half — responding to the poll think Trump is being serious about seizing control of Canada.

The responses over America’s northern neighbor were sharply partisan, with 75 percent of Democrats believing Trump's threats, and only 35 percent of Republicans sharing that belief.

Independents fell right in the middle, with 49 percent believing that Trump might try to take control of Canada.

Early in his presidency Trump insulted the Canadian people and leadership by referring to the nation as the "51st state" and of its former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of that "state."

The poll also showed that most people, including Republicans, aren't in favor of his heavy handed actions, especially toward people most Americans consider neighbors and allies, like the people of Canada and Greenland.

Only 32 percent of Americans support sending American citizens convicted of committing violent crimes to prisons outside of the U.S., and twice as many oppose the idea. Broken down by party, 57 percent of Republicans support the idea, while only 30 percent of independents support it and only 12 percent of Democrats share the sentiment.

Just two in 10 Americans — 22 percent — support the U.S. trying to forcibly take Greenland. That number includes 45 percent of Republicans.

Only 18 percent of U.S. adults want to see Trump serve a third term. More than half — 60 percent — of Republicans oppose Trump running for a third term.

Of all of Trump's ideas, his aggression toward Canada is the one opposed most by American respondents across party lines.

According to the poll, 86 percent of Americans disagreed with Trump's desire to take over Canada, with that number including 71 percent of Republicans.