Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman in Newburgh, Maine, who placed an Amazon order for coffee, rice and paper plates was astonished when the box arrived stuffed with 250 unused state election ballots, according to a report.

The shopper, who preferred not to be identified, told ABC News she believed her package had been opened and retaped before it arrived at her door, suggesting it may have been tampered with after leaving the retail giant’s regional depot.

She explained that she had passed it on to the office of the Newburgh town clerk via law enforcement.

open image in gallery Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has launched an investigation into the incident ( AP )

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Independent: “We’re cooperating with the law enforcement agencies investigating this incident. Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner.”

The mystery comes just days before voters in her state can begin voting by mail on a referendum about tightening restrictions on absentee voting.

Maine has one of the highest voter participation rates in the U.S.

Shenna Bellows, its secretary of state, has said she is investigating the incident and said in a statement: “Safe and secure elections are my top priority. As soon as we became aware of allegations of ballots being received outside of the appropriate chain of custody, I immediately initiated an investigation through my secretary of state’s law enforcement division.

“Law enforcement is working diligently to determine who is responsible, and they will be held accountable. We will not stop until we have answers.”

The state’s House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham has since called on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to launch federal investigations of their own.

“The discovery of hundreds of authentic state ballots in a private Amazon delivery is beyond alarming,” Faulkingham said in a statement of his own.

open image in gallery The customer concerned said she believed the Amazon parcel had been opened and then resealed before it reached her door ( PA )

“At a time when Maine people are being asked to weigh in on whether to adopt the same common-sense Voter ID standards used in 36 other states, this shocking breach exposes how vulnerable our elections really are.

“When ballots appear in household shipments of rice and toys, trust is shattered. Mainers deserve answers, accountability, and immediate action.”

Alex Titcomb, a local election reform campaigner, said the incident was a perfect illustration of just why voting regulations need to be tightened.

“This is a stunning breach of election security that no free state can tolerate,” he said.

“Mainers deserve to know how many other ballots are unaccounted for, who is responsible, and whether our elections have already been compromised. This is an appalling breakdown in the chain of custody that makes it impossible for Mainers to have confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

The campaign group Voter ID for ME wrote on X: “HUNDREDS of ballots are now turning up in Amazon packages?? This isn’t satire, fear mongering or political hyperbole. It’s reality.

“And it’s very likely not a one-off, either. This is HUGE and means our elections are even MORE unsafe than we thought.”