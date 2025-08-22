Judge orders closure of Trump’s Florida ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controversial immigration detention centre, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" and located deep within Florida's Everglades, faces an uncertain future after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to halt its expansion and begin its closure.

US District Judge Kathleen Williams formalised a temporary halt she had imposed two weeks prior, amidst ongoing testimony in a multi-day hearing. Environmental advocates had argued the facility violated crucial environmental laws.

The state of Florida swiftly responded to the ruling, filing a notice of appeal on Thursday night.

"The deportations will continue until morale improves," DeSantis spokesman Alex Lanfranconi said in response to the judge's ruling.

The judge said she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transferring of the detainees to other facilities, and once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed. She wrote the state and federal defendants can't bring anyone other than those who are already being detained at the facility onto the property. The order does not prohibit modification or repairs to existing facilities, "which are solely for the purpose of increasing safety or mitigating environmental or other risks at the site.,"

The preliminary injunction includes "those who are in active concert or participation with" the state of Florida or federal defendants or their officers, agents, employees," the judge wrote in an 82-page order.

open image in gallery Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The judge said state officials never sufficiently explained why the facility needed to be in the middle of the Florida Everglades. "What is apparent, however, is that in their haste to construct the detention camp, the State did not consider alternative locations," Williams said.

Judge cites decades-long efforts to preserve Everglades

Williams said her order gave the state and federal defendants time to wind down the facility so that it can undergo the required environmental assessments. She noted the three-quarters century of efforts to preserve the Everglades.

"Since that time, every Florida governor, every Florida senator, and countless local and national political figures, including presidents, have publicly pledged their unequivocal support for the restoration, conservation, and protection of the Everglades," she wrote. "This order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises."

President Donald Trump toured the facility last month and suggested it could be a model for future lockups nationwide as his administration races to expand the infrastructure necessary for increasing deportations.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe had argued that further construction and operations should be stopped until federal and state officials complied with federal environmental laws. Their lawsuit claims the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars' worth of environmental restoration.

Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, called the ruling a landmark victory for the Everglades and Americans who believe this imperiled wilderness should be protected.

"It sends a clear message that environmental laws must be respected by leaders at the highest levels of our government — and there are consequences for ignoring them," Samples said in a statement.

Miccosukee Tribe Chairman Talbert Cypress said this isn't the first time the tribe has has to fight for its land and rights.

"We will always stand up for our culture, our sovereignty, and for the Everglades," Cypress said in a statement.

Attorneys for the state and federal defendants didn't immediately respond to emailed inquiries late Thursday. But they have previously argued that, although the detention center would be holding federal detainees, the construction and operation of the facility was entirely under the state of Florida, meaning the federal environmental law didn't apply.

The judge has said the detention facility was, at a minimum, a joint partnership between the state and federal government.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump tours ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, on July 1, 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The detention center was quickly built almost two months ago at a lightly used, single-runway training airport in the middle of the Everglades. It currently holds several hundred detainees but was designed to eventually hold up to 3,000 detainees in temporary tent structures.

Inside the compound's large white tents, rows of bunkbeds are surrounded by chain-link cages. People held there say worms turn up in the food, toilets don't flush and flood floors with fecal waste, while mosquitoes and other insects are everywhere. At times the air conditioners abruptly shut off in the sweltering heat. Detainees are said to go days without showering or getting prescription medicine, and can only speak to lawyers and loved ones by phone.

Witnesses for the environmental groups testified during the hearing that at least 20 acres (8 hectares) of asphalt had been added to the site since the Florida Division of Emergency Management began construction. They said additional paving could lead to an increase in water runoff to the adjacent wetlands, spread harmful chemicals into the Everglades and reduce the habitat for endangered Florida panthers.

Attorneys for federal and state agencies have asked Williams to dismiss or transfer the injunction request, saying the lawsuit was filed in the wrong jurisdiction. Williams ruled Thursday that her court was the proper venue.

Another federal judge in Miami dismissed part of a lawsuit earlier this week that claimed detainees were denied access to the legal system at the immigration detention center and then moved the remaining counts of the case to another court.

Both lawsuits were being heard as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis * administration apparently was preparing to build a second immigration detention center at a Florida National Guard training center in north Florida.