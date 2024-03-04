Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday over the testimony he gave to investigators during the former president’s New York civil fraud trial.

Mr Weisselberg arrived at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg early on Monday morning and is expected to enter his plea later in the day, CNN reports.

The former execution has been engaged in plea talks with Manhattan prosecutors for several weeks but neither he nor his lawyer Seth Rosenberg have yet commented on Monday’s developments and the exact charges he will plead guilty to are not yet known.

The potential agreement with Mr Bragg’s office would reportedly require his admission that he lied during his testimony in that case and in his interviews with the office of New York attorney general Letitia James.

The plea deal, first reported last month by The New York Times, follows Weisselberg’s 2022 conviction on 15 violations of New York tax law, after prosecutors accused him of participating in a years-long “systemic” fraud scheme.

That case involved a “sweeping and audacious illegal payment” arrangement in which Trump companies paid him generous benefits – including free rent, luxury car leases, and private school tuition for his grandchildren – that were not reported for tax purposes.

Mr Bragg indicted Mr Trump a year ago on charges related to the falsification of business records to conceal “hush money” payments made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election in order to secure her silence about an extramarital affair they are alleged to have had a decade earlier.

That case is tentatively headed to trial on 25 March and Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty.

In another New York case related to the company, Judge Arthur Engoron last month ordered Mr Trump and his associates to pay more than $355m plus interest in financial penalties to the state of New York after they were found guilty of misrepresenting the value of company assets between 2011 and 2021 to secure favourable terms from city banks and insurers in a case brought by Ms James.

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and appealed against the verdict in the case, complaining without evidence that he is the victim of a conspiracy to prevent his return to the White House.

More follows...