Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman mocked the former president on Thursday for what he saw as the Republican’s limited historical knowledge, after Trump seemed to describe just learning about WWII history during a recent campaign stop.

At a rally in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, the former president took aim at Joe Biden’s vow the U.S. will continue supporting Ukraine until it finishes fighting off the invasion from Russia.

“Biden says, ‘We will not leave until we win,’” Trump said. “What happens if they win? That’s what they do, is they fight wars. As somebody told me the other day, they beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon. That’s what they do. They fight. And it’s not pleasant.”

Vindman, who served on the National Security Council, and whose family immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union, took issue with these comments.

"First, I have to address this commentary," Vindman told CNN. "I mean, just the other day somebody told him about World War II? I mean, how preposterous is this? It is embarrassing that a former president would say, even use that kind of language, that he just learned about World War II and his false impressions of how the records of the Soviet Union performed, really at the backbone was support from the West in massive casualties that they took. But I think I would say that we would be facing a different kind of disaster. It wouldn’t be a complete collapse of the Ukrainians."

Trump has insisted he would negotiate end to Russia war in Ukraine ( AP )

The Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany on the eastern front in 1945, four years after the Nazis had invaded and at the loss of tens of millions of Soviet troops and civilians.

Imperial Russia defeated a French invasion led by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1812.

Russia’s military record has been far from the parade of victories Trump seemed to be describing, however.

The Ukraine war, for instance, has stretched far longer than Russian war planners thought it would, and the Russian military has been bogged down in other quagmires before, including its campaign and eventual withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, as well as other major losses like the Cold War and WWI.

Trump’s attacks on the Ukraine war, which he often insists without evidence he would rapidly end, come as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump himself is reported to have turned down a meeting with Zelensky.

On Sunday, Zelensky said he doubted Trump could finish the conflict.

“My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky toldThe New Yorker. “With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand. I’ve seen many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it’s not that simple.”

Zelensky has also called into question recent comments by Vance appearing to suggest the war could be ended with Russia keeping the Ukrainian land it has conquered, and seemed to suggest that Germany – not Russia – should lead the way in paying to rebuild the damage Vladimir Putin’s troops have wrought.