Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch appeal from right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who is desperate to avoid paying nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the Sandy Hook massacre he falsely called a hoax.

The justices turned down his appeal without comment Tuesday.

Last month, Jones pressed for the nation’s high court to intervene, warning that unless justices take action, his Infowars website and assets will likely end up in the hands of satirical news website The Onion.

That potential acquisition — which was put on hold last year — would support families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which killed 20 children between six and seven years old. Jones has called it “staged” and a “hoax,” fueling a wave of harassment against the families.

Without the Supreme Court’s intervention, Infowars stands to be acquired “by its ideological nemesis and destroyed,” his lawyers wrote in court filings last week.

open image in gallery The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from Alex Jones, who lost a massive defamation case brought by the families of Sandy Hook victims ( REUTERS )

“The Supreme Court properly rejected Jones's latest desperate attempt to avoid accountability for the harm he has caused,” Chris Mattei, a lawyer for Sandy Hook families, said in a statement shared with The Independent.

“We look forward to enforcing the jury's historic verdict and making Jones and Infowars pay for what they have done,” he added.

In her late 2021 ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable for defamation and only convened a jury to determine the amount of damages the families would receive, citing Jones’ unwillingness to abide by the court’s orders to produce evidence to the plaintiffs.

In their Supreme Court appeal, Jones’ attorneys claimed those were “minor” discovery violations that did not justify an unjust and disproportionate penalty.

In 2022, a jury delivered a massive $964 million verdict against Jones and Infowars’ parent company Free Speech Systems, with Bellis adding an additional $473 million in punitive damages for spreading falsehoods about the shooting.

A Connecticut appeals court upheld all but $150 million of the verdict last December, while the state’s top court denied Jones’ request for a review in April. A separate $49 million judgment awarded to the parents of another Sandy Hook victim in a defamation lawsuit in Texas is currently being appealed.

The families have maintained that Jones’ conduct towards them over the years was both malicious and intentional, claiming that his motivation all along was profit, which they added was supported by his attempts to hide evidence throughout the case.

During the trial for damages, the families also testified that they were subjected to death threats and harassment from Jones’ supporters. The Infowars founder has insisted that there is no evidence linking him to those actions.

According to Jones’ legal team, the default ruling violates the First Amendment, and the $1.4 billion judgment runs afoul of the Eighth Amendment due to excessive punishment.

“It is an amount that can never be paid, and which based on the trial court’s findings may not be dischargeable in bankruptcy,” his lawyers argued. “The result is a financial death penalty by fiat imposed on a media defendant whose broadcasts reach millions.”

open image in gallery Attorneys for Sandy Hook families say they want to ensure Jones and Infowars pay them ‘for what they have done’ after massive defamation verdict ( AP )

His legal team has also argued that Jones’ remarks about the shooting being a hoax perpetrated by crisis actors weren’t defamatory to the victims but “expressions of constitutionally protected opinion.”

Jones, for his part, has since asserted that he now believes the massacre was legitimately real.

“The media landscape is rife with groups challenging various events, including Holocaust denial, moon landing skepticism, 9/11 conspiracy theories, and even flat Earth claims,” Jones’ attorneys wrote. “However, such statements critique or dismiss the events themselves, not the character, conduct, or reputation of those associated with them.”

Claiming that the “result will chill the reporting of news,” Jones’ team urged the high court to review whether state courts can impose “death penalty” default sanctions on media defendants, asserting that the Sandy Hook families themselves were “public figures” and Jones was merely reporting on issues of public concern.

“Death penalty” sanctions are generally issued by courts over discovery abuses and effectively adjudicate the case, resulting in default judgments.

open image in gallery Jones’s attorneys told the Supreme Court that his Infowars empire will be acquired ‘by its ideological nemesis and destroyed’ unless the justices hear his appeal ( AP )

After filing for bankruptcy in 2022 following the trial losses, Jones saw a Houston judge rule in 2023 that most of the judgments in the cases would not be discharged in the bankruptcy. Eventually, the bankruptcy of Free Speech Systems was dismissed, and Jones’ personal bankruptcy was converted from Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

Last fall, an auction was held to sell off Infowars’ assets to pay the Sandy Hook families, with satirical news outlet The Onion being named the winning bidder.

But the sale was blocked in December after a bankruptcy judge ruled the process was flawed, allowing Jones to keep Infowars — for now.

Last month, a Texas state judge appointed a receiver to proceed with liquidating Free Speech Systems’ assets, once again opening the door for The Onion to purchase the conspiracy site. Jones is currently appealing that ruling with a Texas appeals court, which temporarily paused the receivership in late August.

Jones has also been accused of trying to shield assets of more than $5 million from the trustee of his personal bankruptcy to avoid paying the Sandy Hook families. This included claims that Jones fraudulently transferred $1.5 million to his wife, $800,000 to his father, and tried to hide his ownership of two condos with a combined value of $1.5 million.

Jones, meanwhile, has insisted that even if the Infowars brand and property are taken from him, he will stay on the air by starting another company.

Still, because a bankruptcy judge ruled that the families could continue to make claims on any money Jones earns in the future through other business ventures, as his behavior was deemed “willful and malicious.”