A plane crash that killed an Alaska lawmaker’s husband was caused by too much moose meat and antlers on board, officials say.

Representative Mary Peltola’s husband, Eugene Peltola, died on September 12, 2023, in a plane crash while at work. A report Tuesday, from the National Transportation Safety Board, reveals why the plane, piloted by Eugene Peltola, crashed.

Investigators say he decided to fly the plane beyond its maximum takeoff weight while carrying moose meat from a hunting trip, according to the Associated Press. There was also a set of moose antlers attached to the plane’s right wing, which caused the plane to drag, the report reveals.

At the time of the crash, Eugene Peltola was at work with a group of hunters who made plans for him to transport the meat. He flew one load to the city of Holy Cross without incident, investigators say.

On his second run, investigators say he put a larger amount of meat on the plane and attached the antlers to the wing. He didn’t use scales to weigh the cargo, the report notes.

open image in gallery Eugene Peltola died in a September 2023 plane crash in a remote area of Alaska ( AP )

Downward currents of air, combined with the antlers and the plane’s heavy weight, likely meant the aircraft didn’t have enough power or control to stay up, the report said. NTSB Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson said those factors “all in combination” led to the crash, according to KTUU.

“If you had been able to take one of those items out, we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation,” Johnson said.

Mary Peltola has filed a lawsuit against her husband’s employer in the wake of the crash.

At the time of the crash, Eugene Peltola was employed by hunting guide Bruce Werba, according to Peltola’s attorney Myron Angstman.

Werba’s company organizes and operates hunting trips, and Eugene Peltola’s role was to “fly people in and out of [hunting] camps, and then fly their materials in and out of camps,” Angstman said.

The lawsuit alleges Werba and his companies forced Eugene Peltola “to fly excessive hours, to fly without adequate sleep or rest, to fly under unreasonably dangerous conditions, and to carry an external load without the required permit.” The lawsuit also alleges the companies failed to provide workers’ compensation insurance for the pilot.

The Independent has contacted Werba for comment.

open image in gallery Eugene Peltola's plane (pictured) crashed in a remote area 400 miles away from the closest hospital ( National Transportation Safety Board )

Eugene Peltola was the only person on board when the small, two-seat plane crashed in a remote area, accessible only by air and 400 miles away from the closest hospital, according to the report.

Two hunters were at the site of the crash and attempted to help him, but he died within two hours of the impact.

Investigators noted that pilots commonly store antlers on the outside of their planes, but the practice must be approved by the FAA and noted in the plane’s logbooks. There’s no evidence Eugene Peltola had approval to carry the antlers on the wing, according to the report.

Eugene Peltola previously served as the Alaska regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and spent decades working at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Mary Peltola was sworn into office in 2022, serving as Alaska’s only House member. She lost her re-election bid in November.

Mary Peltola shared a selfie of herself and her husband on X earlier this year to commemorate his birthday.

“Buzzy was an amazing husband and father, and rock for people across Alaska,” she wrote on February 7. “He was someone who you could depend on, and on his birthday today, I am reminded of the life he led and his legacy in Alaska.

“His memory will always be one that is an integral part of the state,” she added. “Happy heavenly birthday Buzzy.”

The Independent has contacted Peltola’s office for comment.