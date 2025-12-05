Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva says federal agents fired pepper spray at her and others protesting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Arizona.

In a video posted on social media Friday, Grijalva said roughly 40 federal officers, most of them masked, pulled up in several vehicles for a raid at Taco Giro in Tucson, where a large group of demonstrators had gathered in the street.

There, she was “sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent” and “pushed around by others,” she said.

She also posted footage of a heavily armored officer firing pepper spray towards her and others in the crowd as she approaches agents and repeatedly tells them “you need to get out.” The footage also appears to show a pepper bullet hitting her feet.

Grijalva, who was recently sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson 50 days after winning a special election for a House seat in Arizona, said that only one officer was “trying to speak to me in any kind of civil tone” once she introduced herself as a member of Congress.

open image in gallery Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva says ICE agents pepper sprayed her and others during a raid at a taco restaurant in Tucson December 5 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress,” she said. “I just can only imagine if they’re going to treat me like that, how they’re treating everyone else.”

The raid was carried out in connection with a years-long investigation into allegations of immigration and tax violations, according to federal officials.

At least 190 people in the area were charged with immigration-related offenses within the last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. The vast majority of those cases involved people accused of entering the country without legal permission.

In a joint statement, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz said officers used a “disproportionate use of force” to push back against the crowd.

“Smoke grenades and pepper balls against the public, including our own Representative Adelita Grijalva, is not justified and cannot be tolerated,” the wrote.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin disputed the congresswoman’s account.

“If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel,” she said in an emailed statement to The Independent. “But they’re not true. She wasn’t pepper sprayed.”

Grijalva “was in the vicinity of someone who *was* pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement,” according to McLaughin.

Two law enforcement officers “were seriously injured by this mob that Rep. Adelita Grijalva joined,” she said.

“Presenting one’s self as a ‘Member of Congress’ doesn’t give you the right to obstruct law enforcement,” McLaughlin said.

open image in gallery Grijalva was sworn into office by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson less than one month ago after she won election seven weeks earlier on September 23 ( REUTERS )

The Trump administration has accelerated the president’s mass deportation campaign with sweeping immigration enforcement operations across the country, resulting in thousands of arrests, largely targeting people who have never been convicted of any crimes.

“The biggest problem we have in this community is that we have Trump, who has no regard for any due process, the rule of law, the Constitution,” Grijalva said Friday. “They’re literally disappearing people from the streets.”

The Trump administration has surged federal agents into Democratic-led states and cities after a wave of protests against Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, fueled by ICE raids and mass arrests inside courthouses and in targeted operations rounding up thousands of people across the country.

Federal agents during Trump’s push in Chicago were blocked from firing rubber bullets, tear gas and other chemical munitions at protesters and journalists following a lawsuit from press associations and faith leaders accusing officers of “a pattern of extreme brutality.”

The lawsuit accused agents of indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper balls into crowds and at close range, without warning, as volatile scenes emerged from protests against immigration raids across Chicago’s neighborhoods.