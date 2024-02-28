ABC News president slams Trump over ‘racist’ Black voter comments

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ABC News president Kimberly Godwin has called Donald Trump’s remarks that Black voters are more favourable towards him because of his 91 felony charges “as racist as they come”.

Speaking to the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, Mr Trump said: “I got indicted a second and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me.”

He continued that Black people “have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against”.

In a note to staff, Ms Godwin said: “No matter one’s politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period – but also to a public crowd – and with so many Black people present – and they stand with him – is mind blowing. Shocking. These remarks are as racist as they come.”

The remarks, first reported by Puck News, came after widespread condemnation of Mr Trump’s speech from civil rights activists, the White House and Mr Trump’s rival in the Republican presidential primary, Nikki Haley.

“It’s disgusting,” Ms Haley, who has also been targeted with racist remarks from Mr Trump, said on Saturday.

Donald Trump at a South Carolina primary election watch party in Columbia on Saturday (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Mr Trump’s statement “repugnant and divisive to traffic in racist stereotypes”.

“It is profane to compare the long, painful history of abuse and discrimination suffered by Black Americans to something totally different for self-serving purposes,” she said on Sunday.

Mr Trump’s speech was filled with racist remarks. He also claimed that Black people liked him more after his mugshot was released in Georgia.

And elsewhere he told the audience: “These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there. I can only see the Black ones, I can’t see any white ones. That’s how far I’ve come. That’s a long way.”

Mr Trump is facing a total of 91 criminal charges in four separate cases.

He resoundingly defeated Ms Haley in her home state of South Carolina and continued the winning streak in the Michigan primary on Tuesday.

Ms Haley has insisted she will remain in the primary race until at least Super Tuesday, on 5 March.