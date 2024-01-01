✕ Close Related video: Trump claims former White House doctor told him he was healthier than Obama

Donald Trump is emerging strong among Hispanics and young voters as Joe Biden trails with key parts of the demographic that helped him get elected in 2020, a new survey found.

In a survey by USA Today and Suffolk University, 39per cent of Hispanic voters said they’d vote for Mr Trump, compared to 34 per cent who said they would for Mr Biden — a significant decline from Mr Biden’s 65per cent of support from the same group in 2020.

The survey found that Mr Biden earns 63per cent support among Black voters, 24 per cent less than in 2020.

Twelve per cent of Black voters surveyed said they would vote for Mr Trump, the same as in the past presidential election.

Mr Biden has lost his overwhelming lead with young voters, with just 33 per cent of those surveyed saying they would vote for him, while Mr Trump earned 37 per cent support among that group.

The glaring red light for Mr Biden is the enthusiasm gap.

Only 18 per cent of Mr Biden’s supporters labelled themselves as a “10” on a scale measuring enthusiasm.

By contrast, 44 per cent of Trump supporters list themselves the same way.