2024 Polls: Biden falls behind with younger voters

President Joe Biden is less popular with voters ages 18 to 34 years old than former president Donald Trump, an NBC poll found.

The group of voters, who helped Mr Biden win the presidency in 2020, are now leaning more toward Mr Trump with 46 per cent of the group’s support.

Although Mr Trump has a four-point lead over Mr Biden, the margin is still small enough to flip in the president’s favour as the country heads toward primary season.

While CNN has findings that reflect similar results, polling from Fox News, Quinnipiac and CBS show Mr Biden taking the lead over Mr Trump with younger voters.

But Mr Biden may be facing more trouble as one Republican candidate Nikki Haley beating Mr Biden in a matchup.

Across the board, voters have indicated they want another option for 2024 president besides Mr Biden and Mr Trump. Both candidates’ age has been a concern for voters – especially those 18 to 34 years old.