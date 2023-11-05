2024 Polls: Trump leads Biden in five key battleground states

✕ Close Related video: Biden ‘not worried’ new House Speaker Mike Johnson could overturn 2024 elections

Donald Trump is ahead of President Joe Biden in five swing states with a year left to the 2024 election.

When Mr Biden won in 2020, he won so after pitching himself as the electable candidate in the Democratic primary – the man who could take down then-President Trump.

Nearly three years into his presidency, Mr Biden is trailing Mr Trump, not because his predecessor is surging in popularity, Mr Trump is as unpopular as ever with American voters, but because the oldest president in US history is seeing his ratings plummet.

In the six battleground states where the 2024 election is likely to be decided, Mr Biden only leads in one – Wisconsin, according to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College. Mr Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan, wins that would probably hand him the 270 electoral votes required for Mr Trump to return to the White House.

In the important swing states, Mr Biden is behind Mr Trump on average by four per cent, as Mr Trump receives 48 per cent and Mr Biden 44 per cent.