Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The US military and Iraqi Security Forces have carried out a joint raid that killed 15 Isis operatives, according to officials.

The US Central Command announced in a news release that the joint operation targeting the militant group’s leadership took place in Western Iraq early on Thursday.

The Isis members were armed with numerous weapons, grenades and explosive “suicide” belts when the troops carried out the raid, the news release said.

According to The Associated Press, seven American troops were injured during the operation.

All of the injured troops are in stable condition. Two service members were wounded in the raid, while two others suffered injuries from falls during the operation.

One person who suffered a fall was taken out of the region. Another member of the group was evacuated for further treatment.

No civilian casualties have been reported.

The US military said it launched the operation to disrupt and degrade Isis’s ability to plan, organize and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies and partners.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies as well as our homeland,” the statement added.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that the “airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation” in the country’s “desert and caves”.

“All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed, explosive belts were safely detonated and important documents, identification papers and communication devices were seized,” the statement read.

“Among the dead were key ISIS leaders.”

The Isis leaders killed in the raid have not been identified.