US added 900k fewer jobs in year to March, revised figures show amid Trump anger over stats
The U.S. added 911,000 fewer jobs over the past 12 months that was previously thought, according to newly revised figures.
The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that the job growth was likely to have been significantly weaker than reported from March 2024 to March 2025.
It is the largest revision ever recorded, according to ABC.
The update is the first part of the BLS updates of its own job figures, taken from its monthly employer survey as well as data from state unemployment tax records. The official update is due in February.
Tuesday’s figures come just weeks after Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following a previous July jobs report from the non-partisan agency which showed a slump in employment figures.
The president baselessly called those numbers “phony.”
More follows ...
