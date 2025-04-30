Scientists warn an underwater volcano off Oregon coast is about to explode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Axial Seamount – located hundreds of miles off the coast of Oregon and nearly 5,000 feet below the Pacific Ocean’s waves – erupted in April 2015, spewing a mile’s worth of lava onto the sea floor.

And now, the Pacific Northwest’s most active underwater volcano is getting ready to erupt again - although no one is exactly sure when or what will happen.

“Over time, the volcano inflates due to the build up of magma beneath the surface,” William Wilcock, a marine geophysicist and professor at the University of Washington, said in a statement.

“Some researchers have hypothesized that the amount of inflation can predict when the volcano will erupt, and if they’re correct it’s very exciting for us, because it has already inflated to the level that it reached before the last three eruptions. That means it could really erupt any day now, if the hypothesis is correct,” he added.

There’s a lot that remains unknown about submarine volcanoes and how they erupt, however, largely because of where they occur: obscured from the view of scientists.

open image in gallery The Axial Seamount is prime to erupt, scientists say. The question remains: when? ( Credit: B. Chadwick-OSU/NSF/WHOI. )

So, how do we know an eruption may be imminent other than inflation? Seismic activity gives scientists a clue. Right now there are 200 to 300 earthquakes a day around the Seamount. Some days, due to tidal activity, there have been 1,000. Right before the eruption, Kelley said they would expect to see as many as 2,000.

“Axial is under a state of critical stress now,” noted Maya Tolstoy, a marine geophysicist and the Maggie Walker Dean of the University of Washington College of the Environment. “At high tide the weight of the ocean presses down on the crust, and when that weight is ever so slightly decreased at low tide, the number of earthquakes increases.”

“What will be really interesting to see is whether those factors also affect the likelihood of an eruption by putting additional stress on the magma chambers,” Tolstoy added.

open image in gallery The Axial Seamount previously erupted in 2011 and 2015. But, there’s still a lot researchers are hoping to find out about the submarine volcano ( Credit: UW/OOI-NSF/WHOI; J2-980; V17 )

Underwater volcanoes can create unique habitats for marine life, often acting to deflect food-carrying currents upward, attracting fish and other species. Hydrothermal vents on the seafloor where seawater is heated by magma and ejected are an “oasis of life,” and gases the volcanoes emit can help microbes in the deep sea survive. But, they can also lead to ocean acidification and harm marine life.

If the volcano does erupt soon, Pacific Ocean dwellers can expect a startling sound. While whales attuned to low-frequency sounds are unlikely to be harmed by the loud implosion, it will be a different outcome for the creatures that live on Axial Seamount’s hydrothermal vents.

“In 2011, we saw one of the venting areas become completely covered in lava flows,” Kelley said. “It wiped everything out. But what’s fascinating is that when we came back three months later, there were animals and bacteria colonizing the area again. They’re surprisingly resilient ecosystems.”

In any volcanic eruption, magma rises from the depths of the Earth to the surface. The magma contains dissolved gases that form bubbles as the pressure on it is released during its ascent, according to the Smithsonian. An explosive eruption occurs when the gases are released.

Underwater, however, that magma faces the pressure of the ocean. When magma comes in contact with water, the temperature change is so dramatic that it solidifies in a process called quenching.

open image in gallery Marine life that thrives on Axial Seamount’s hydrothermal vents could be in the line of fire. But, the Seamount’s ecosystems are resilient ( Credit: UW/NSF-OOI/CSSF; ROPOS Dive R1719; V14. )

The Axial Seamount is formed by a hotspot, which is an area in the Earth’s mantle where plumes of molten material rise into the planet’s crust. As that crust moves over the mantle, the hotspot stays in place. That results in the formation of long chains of volcanoes over time.

“Three-quarters of all of the volcanic activity on Earth takes place at mid-ocean spreading centers,” Deborah Kelley, another professor at the university, explained. “But people have never directly witnessed an eruption along this mountain chain, so we still have a lot of unanswered questions.”