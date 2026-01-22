Sportswear giant investigating data breach affecting millions
The company maintains there is no evidence to suggest that passwords or financial information have been stolen
Sportswear giant Under Armour is currently investigating a significant data breach that has reportedly compromised the email addresses and other personal details of millions of its customers. While the company acknowledges the incident, it maintains there is no evidence to suggest that passwords or financial information have been stolen.
The breach is believed to have occurred late last year, affecting an estimated 72 million email addresses, according to information cited by the cybersecurity website Have I Been Pwned. Beyond email addresses, some of the compromised records also included personal information such as names, genders, birthdates and postcodes.
In a statement addressing the claims, the Baltimore-based firm said: "We have no evidence to suggest this issue has affected UA.com or systems used to process payments or store customer passwords. Any implication that sensitive personal information of tens of millions of customers has been compromised is unfounded."
Troy Hunt, CEO of Have I Been Pwned, has publicly agreed with Under Armour’s assessment based on the information available so far.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks