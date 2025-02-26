Ukraine's Zelenskyy says framework economic deal with US is ready

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A framework economic deal with the United States is ready, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, but security guarantees that Kyiv views as vital remain to be decided and a full agreement could hinge on talks in Washington as early as Friday.

The framework deal is a first step toward a full agreement that will be subject to ratification by Ukraine’s parliament, Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Kyiv.

Ukraine needs to know where the United States stands on its continued military support, Zelenskyy said.

He said expects to have a wide-ranging substantive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Washington.

“I want to coordinate with the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Wednesday that Ukraine and the United States have reached preliminary agreement on a broad economic deal that includes U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals amid its three-year war with Russia.

After days of negotiations, Ukraine and the U.S. will sign the preliminary agreement but with further details of a full agreement — including U.S. security guarantees that Kyiv officials view as vital — still to be worked out, Shmyhal said on Ukrainian public television.

Since returning to office last month, U.S. President Donald Trump let Ukraine know he wanted something in return for tens of billions of dollars in U.S. help to fend off Russia’s invasion.

Trump has abruptly ditched some previous Washington policies. He scrapped efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on U.S. support for its European allies. That has brought momentous geopolitical shifts that could reset the war’s path this year.

The preliminary agreement sets out the terms and conditions of an investment fund for the rebuilding of Ukraine, Shmyhal said.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, officials have said.

