Mystery as 23-year-old man vanishes after taking Uber ride home
Spencer Pease, 23, took an Uber ride from Santa Rosa to Auburn on Sunday
A 23-year-old man has vanished after taking an Uber home in California, according to authorities.
Spencer Pease, 23, took an Uber ride from Santa Rosa to Auburn – where he lives – and was dropped off near Lincoln Way and Russell Road on Sunday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
He has not been since.
Authorities have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding Pease, who is described as being 5ft 10 tall and approximately 190 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.
The sheriff’s office has urged anyone with information to contact them at (530) 886-5375.
Auburn is located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, sitting northeast of Sacramento and southwest of Lake Tahoe. It lies on the edge of the Auburn State Recreation Area and overlooks the American River Canyon.
The Independent has contacted Uber and PCSO for comment.
