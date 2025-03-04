Uber launches self-driving rides in Elon Musk’s backyard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber is set to launch a new ride-hailing service using self-driving cars in Austin, Texas – the backyard of Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The autonomous option is a collaboration between Uber and Waymo, a leading robotaxi company.

Waymo already offers self-driving vehicle rides through its app in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and is now partnering with Uber to expand its reach.

The partnership will initially roll out in Austin and later extend to Atlanta.

This move puts Waymo ahead of Musk's plans to launch a fleet of electric self-driving cars later this year.

While Uber will continue its human-driven car services in Austin, the addition of Waymo's robotaxis provides a unique selling point.

“With Waymo’s technology and Uber’s proven platform, we’re ready to bring you the ride of the future, today,” Uber saidabout the robotaxis coming to Austin.

Although there is no way passengers can guarantee that a ride ordered through Uber's app in Austin will be provided by one of Waymo's robotaxis, they can increase their chances of getting a self-driven car by going into their settings and turning on the autonomous vehicle preference.

Two Waymo robotaxis on a San Francisco street ( AP )

When it sends a Waymo car to pick up a passenger, Uber's app will send a notification that the ride will be provided by a self-driving car while also offering the option to switch to a human-controlled vehicle instead.

Originally started as a secret project within Google, Waymo has been making major inroads since its robotaxis first began charging for rides in Phoenix nearly five years ago.

Waymo's robotaxis are now averaging 200,000 paid rides per week, up from about 10,000 weekly rides two years ago, according to a recent post by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who runs the Mountain View, California, company that owns Google as well as Waymo.

After expanding into Austin and Atlanta this year as part of the Uber partnership, Waymo also plans to begin offering rides in Miami next year through its own app, mirroring how it already runs its service in other cities.

Waymo, so far, has avoided a major traffic accident or other safety problems that might give regulators second thoughts about allowing its robotaxis to remain on the road.

Automaker General Motors tried to compete against Waymo in San Francisco with a robotaxi service operated by its Cruise subsidiary, but had its California license suspended in October 2023 after one of its self-driving cars dragged an injured pedestrian about 20 feet before coming to a stop.

Uber also struck a deal in 2024 to eventually deploy Cruise's robotaxis in cities that were never identified before General Motors pulled the plug on its fleet of self-driving cars.