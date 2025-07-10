31 workers safely removed after part of industrial tunnel collapses in Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirty-one workers have been safely removed from an industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles after part of it collapsed on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collapse occurred 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.7km) from the tunnel's sole entrance in an industrial section of the city. Aerial footage from local television showed workers being lifted up through the tunnel's entrance.

Some workers on the other side of the collapsed portion of the tunnel scrambled over a 12 to 15ft-tall (19.3 to 24.1m-tall) mound of loose soil and reached several coworkers on the other side.

AMN-GEN LOS ÁNGELES-TÚNEL-CAÍDA ( AP )

The workers were then shuttled several at a time by tunnel vehicle to the opening.

Paramedics were evaluating 27 of the workers removed from the tunnel.

The tunnel is under construction to eventually carry wastewater. It's 18ft (5.5m) wide, LAFD said. More than 100 LAFD workers were assigned to the scene, including those who specialize in rescues from confined spaces.

"LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.