Appeals court allows removal of head of watchdog agency as legal battle rages over Trump firing

An appeals court has removed the head of a federal watchdog agency in the latest twist in a legal fight over Republican President Donald Trump's authority to fire the special counsel

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 March 2025 18:37 EST
Trump Speech
Trump Speech (2025 Getty Images)

An appeals court has removed the head of a federal watchdog agency in the latest twist in a legal fight over Republican President Donald Trump's authority to fire the special counsel.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia sided with the Trump administration in allowing the immediate removal of Hampton Dellinger as head of the Office of Special Counsel while the court battle continues. Dellinger is likely to appeal.

A federal judge in Washington ruled Saturday that Dellinger must remain in his job, saying Trump's bid to oust him was unlawful.

Dellinger sued Trump last month after he was fired even though the law says special counsels can be removed by the president “only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Barack Obama, quickly reinstated Dellinger in the job while he pursued his case.

