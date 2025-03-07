Watch live: Trump speaks from Oval Office after threatening Moscow with tariffs and sanctions
Watch live as Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Friday (7 March) after threatening Moscow with tariffs and sanctions.
The US President says he is “strongly considering” widespread sanctions and tariffs on Russia until Moscow and Kyiv agree a peace deal after Russia launched more than 200 missiles and drones at targets across Ukraine in one of its largest attacks this year.
He wrote on his social-network platform, Truth Social: “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”
Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for an enforced “silence in the sky”.
“The first steps to establishing real peace should be to force the sole source of this war, that is, Russia, to stop precisely such attacks against life,” he wrote on Telegram.
