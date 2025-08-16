Trump hand-delivered Putin a letter from First Lady Melania on ‘plight of children in Ukraine and Russia’: White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump hand-delivered Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from First Lady Melania Trump on the “plight of children in Ukraine and Russia,” according to a new report that cites White House officials.

Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours on Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska. In their first meeting in six years the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine. Trump has pushed for peace in the region but no ceasefire deal came out of the talks.

Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, wrote Putin a letter that mentioned the abductions of children in the over three-year war, which Trump gave to Putin at the summit, two White House officials told Reuters.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from First Lady Melania Trump about missing children, according to White House officials ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

While the exact number of missing children remains unclear, the Institute for the Study of War reported in March Ukraine verified nearly 19,500 children have been deported by Russia. But the research non-profit said, “The true figure is likely to be much higher because Russia frequently targets vulnerable children without anyone to speak for them.”

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of the war crimes of unlawfully deporting children and unlawfully transferring them from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the questions raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable,” Reuters reported at the time. He also mentioned Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court, so “any decisions of this kind are null and void” for the country.

Prior to Friday’s summit, Trump had spoken on the phone with Putin on several occasions, but it didn’t seem to move the needle on the war in Ukraine. In recent months, Trump grew more frustrated with the Russian leader, as he continued his military campaign in Ukraine.

open image in gallery Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours on Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

Last month, Trump talked about Melania reminding him of the deadly toll of Russia’s bombardments on Ukraine.

“I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation.’ And she says, ‘Oh really, another city was just hit,” he said from the Oval Office.

open image in gallery Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, mentioned the abductions of children in the Russia-Ukraine war in the letter, according to the officials ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images )

During a joint speech to reporters Friday, where neither leader took questions, Trump called his meeting with Putin “very productive.”

Later in a Fox News interview with host Sean Hannity, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was notably not invited to the summit, to “make a deal” with Putin.