As Newsom bashed Trump in LA auditorium Border Patrol swarmed outside and made arrest: ‘You poked the bear’

As California Governor Gavin Newsom was verbally bashing President Donald Trump in a Los Angeles auditorium, Border Patrol agents swarmed outside and made at least one arrest.

News footage showed a group of agents in tactical gear as someone wearing handcuffs was escorted through the crowd.

Newsom acknowledged the law enforcement presence during a speech he was giving inside the venue, “Right outside, at this exact moment, dozens and dozens of ICE agents.”

"Donald Trump, you think it’s coincidental? Donald Trump’s minions, [border czar] Tom Homan, decided this was a location they’d advance,” the governor said. “Donald Trump, you have poked the bear. We will punch back."

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Commander Gregory Bovino told NBC4 Los Angeles while the agency was conducting immigration enforcement patrols, they detained one person, who he claimed was in the country illegally.

Bovino told Fox 11 Los Angeles right after the arrest, “We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place since we won’t have politicians that will do that, we do that ourselves.”

Following his speech, Newsom said of the agents outside, “ I think it's pretty sick and pathetic.”

“They chose the time, manner, and place to send their district director outside right when we're about to have this press conference, that everything you know about Donald Trump's America...about the authoritarian tendencies of the President,” he told reporters.

Newsom and Trump have ramped up insults against each other after the president deployed about 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles in June to quell mass protests against his mass migrant deportation efforts.

The governor went as far as to sue the Trump administration over the National Guard’s deployment. A federal judge conducted a three-day trial this week to determine if the deployment was lawful.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was fired up over the federal agents’ patrol Thursday, telling reporters, “There is no way this was a coincidence.”

“This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our other elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting, and they decided they were gonna come and thumb their nose in front of the governor’s face.”

Bass called the move “unbelievably disrespectful” and “provocative.”

“They’re talking about disorder in Los Angeles, and they are the source of the disorder in Los Angeles right now,” she said. “There was no danger here. There was no need to detain anyone here. “

This is a developing story...