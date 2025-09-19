Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump fumed “he’s f****** me” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the IDF launched airstrikes on US ally Qatar earlier this month, according to a report.

The US leader has remained firm in his support of Israel’s military action in Gaza but was said to be furious after Netanyahu authorised strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In the aftermath of the strike, Trump said he was “not happy” with Israel and that the peration “does not advance Israel or America's goals”.

But sources told the Journal that Trump flew into a rage after being given news of the strike and told close aides, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “Netanyahu is f******* me”.

Previous reports had suggested that the US president had rebuked Netanyahu and complained that he had not been informed. He is later said to have called the Israeli PM to ask if the hit had been a success, and was unhappy that it had not.

The Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, said in response to the attacks: “The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed.”

Ahead of Rubio’s state visit to Israel, Trump had urged the Israeli leader to act with caution, saying: “My message is that they have to be very, very careful. They have to do something about Hamas, but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States.”

But recent evidence suggests that Netanyahu has not heeded Trump’s warnings and Israel has become increasingly belligerent about striking countries in the Middle East, including Washington’s allies.

“I’m mystified and so are many other Israelis,” Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, told the publication after the strikes. “The only thing that’s really working for [Netanyahu] is Trump’s support.”

“Netanyahu knows that while the White House may grumble a bit, there really is no downside to an ‘ask forgiveness, not permission’ approach,” said Damian Murphy, a former staff director for Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Independent has contacted the White House and Israeli Prime Minister’s Office for comment.

Netanyahu told Rubio during his state visit that the relationship between their respective countries was “as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that we just touched” as the pair wrote prayers on pieces of paper and placed them between the bricks.

The US president emphasised his commitment to Israel and its military campaign during a state visit to the UK. He backslapped Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister said that Hamas must have “no future” in Gaza.

Netanyahu is subject to an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court and has been criticised by international leaders, human rights groups, and the United Nations, which recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel vehemently denies the claims.