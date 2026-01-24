Meghan backs Harry after Trump’s controversial Nato troops remarks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding Nato forces in Afghanistan have drawn a sharp rebuke from Prince Harry, with the Duchess of Sussex subsequently offering her public backing.

Mr Trump, speaking in a Fox News interview, claimed Nato troops "stayed a little off the front lines" during the conflict and asserted that the US had "never needed" its allies. This assertion comes despite the alliance's collective defence clause being invoked after the 9/11 attacks.

Prince Harry, a veteran who completed two frontline tours in Afghanistan, responded on Friday evening, stating that the sacrifices of British soldiers "deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect".

In an apparent gesture of solidarity with her husband, the duchess posted a series of images to her Instagram stories, highlighting Harry’s extensive military service and his ongoing role as patron of the Invictus Games.

Mr Trump made the remarks in a Fox News interview earlier this week ( AP )

One photo shows the duke in a military aircraft, while others feature veterans celebrating and competing at the games.

During his decade-long full-time military career, the duke fought the Taliban in 2007 and returned to Afghanistan for a second tour of duty in 2012, and qualified as an Apache aircraft commander.

Harry said “thousands of lives” were changed by the Afghanistan conflict:

“In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history.

“It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security.

“Allies answered that call.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.

“The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed.

“Thousands of lives were changed forever.

“Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters.

“Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.

“Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Harry began training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005.

He became a Cornet in the Blues and Royals, joining the Household Cavalry regiment and, in May 2006, began training to become a troop leader of an armoured reconnaissance unit.

He spent four-and-a-half months learning how to be a recce soldier at Camp Bovington in Dorset.

In February 2007, the Ministry of Defence confirmed Harry would be heading to Iraq on a six-month deployment, making him the first royal for 25 years to serve in a conflict zone.

Yet three months later, just before Harry was due to leave, he was pulled out of the tour of duty after intelligence revealed insurgents were specifically planning to target him and it was too dangerous to allow him to go.

The duke was reportedly devastated and considered quitting, but the hope of going to Afghanistan in the future kept him in the Army.

In late 2007, he was able to undertake a 10-week tour of duty fighting the Taliban in dangerous Helmand Province, operating as a battlefield air controller behind enemy lines.

The secret mission, however, ended early after it was leaked on the internet.

Upon his return, Harry was dubbed the “Warrior Prince”, “Harry the Brave”, and “One of Our Boys” by the press for fighting for his country.

The duke was promoted from second lieutenant to lieutenant in April 2008.

Hoping to go back to Afghanistan, he retrained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot after rigorous training in Britain and America.

He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2011 and was also awarded his Apache Badge from the officer in command of his Squadron at the same time.

In September 2012, he made it back to Afghanistan for a 20-week stint which gave him the chance to use his Apache flying skills and head out on operations in his role as co-pilot gunner.

Kensington Palace officially confirmed Harry’s departure from the Army in March 2015, marking the end of 10 years of service.

Mr Trump’s recent remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum in the UK, with critics pointing to both the number of UK deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

Speaking in Downing Street, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the comments were “frankly appalling” and signalled the US president should apologise.