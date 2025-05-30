Watch live: Trump says goodbye to Musk in Oval Office as Tesla CEO departs government
Watch live as President Donald Trump hosts Elon Musk in a final White House press event on Friday (30 May), a few days after the Tesla billionaire announced that he would be stepping back from the administration.
Trump announced that the pair would appear together in the Oval office in a TruthSocial post yesterday.
He wrote: “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House.”
Mr Musk was granted special government employee status for 130 days to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut federal spending.
After four months in the role, he announced on Wednesday (28 May) that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.”
The South African businessman’s role was temporary and his exit planned, though it came a day after Mr Musk criticised the president’s budget bill, which proposes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and a boost to defence spending.
He told CBS the bill would increase the federal deficit and “undermine the work of DOGE”.
