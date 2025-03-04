Border arrests hit two-decade low after Trump’s first month in office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of migrants apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border unlawfully between official ports of entry sank to its lowest level in 25 years in February, as the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies began to take effect on the ground.

Roughly 8,450 people were caught last month during Trump’s first full month in office, according to preliminary government data obtained by CBS News, the lowest level since at least 2000.

At the peak of the record-setting surge in immigration during the Biden administration, border agents sometimes caught that many unauthorized crossers each day.

Crossings may have even hit levels not seen since the late 1960s, according to historical statistics.

Since taking office, the new administration has attempted to limit immigration of all kinds.

Officials have canceled major refugee settlement contracts, fast-tracked deportation proceedings, suspended asylum claims, reinstated the Remain in Mexico for asylum-seekers, ended so-called “catch and release” of low-risk migrants, and eliminated a Border Patrol app that gave migrants the opportunity to schedule an appointment for screening at official ports of entry.

The Trump administration’s combination of fast-tracked deportations and expanded border security appears to have caused a massive drop in border crossings ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The White House has also declared the country under invasion and sent thousands of military troops to the border.

Despite the massive slowdown at the border itself, another key part of the Trump agenda — deporting millions of people already in the country — has faced major roadblocks.

Immigration officials say that leakers have impeded enforcement operations, though data points to more structural problems, including the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers are already beyond max capacity.

A top official in charge of the deportations at ICE was reassigned last month, amid reported frustration over the pace of removals.

Signs point to Trump stepping things up even further in the coming days, including by reviving Title 42, a public health provision the first Trump administration used to fast-track deportations.

Immigration has been at the heart of the new administration’s agenda, including its economic policies.

Trump said this week that long-threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico will soon take effect, as the Republican seeks further action from the U.S. allies on illegal immigration and cross-border drug smuggling.

The administration has announced one pro-immigration initiative, though it’s no less controversial than its many new and reinstated restrictions.

The president has proposed selling $5 million “gold card” visas to wealthy overseas investors who create U.S. jobs.