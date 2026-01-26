New interstate highway that feeds into Myrtle Beach could soon be named after Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina officials have given the stamp of approval to name a proposed interstate highway after President Donald Trump.

State Representative Heather Ammons Crawford filed a bill last Tuesday to name the expansion of Interstate 73 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

Officials are looking to expand I-73, a north-south highway running the length of North Carolina, down to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Horry County, where the popular vacation town is located, does not have direct access to an interstate highway, which local leaders say would help people flee during hurricane season, according to MyHorryNews.

While the new section of the interstate has not yet been built, officials in South Carolina have enthusiastically offered to name it after Trump.

open image in gallery South Carolina officials say they want to name a not-yet-built interstate expansion after President Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

“President Donald J. Trump is the greatest President of our lifetime. During his first administration, he secured the permit that made I-73 shovel-ready after decades of delay,” Crawford said in a press release.

“From the Grand Stand to Pee Dee, this road means jobs and opportunity for South Carolina families and businesses. Naming this highway for President Trump honors a president whose leadership put America First and secured his place in American history.”

The Republican state representative said the expansion would “reshape transportation in Horry County, have an estimated financial impact of $3.6 billion, and sustain some 20,528 jobs by 2040,” according to the report.

The project would also provide motorists with “33 percent time savings” resulting in “cost savings that could reach $172 million in 2040,” Crawford said.

During Trump’s first term, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a federal permit authorizing construction of the highway.

Local leaders had been advocating for such an expansion for decades, saying it would strengthen hurricane evacuation efforts and support growth in the area. However, it had been unable to move forward without the permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

open image in gallery The expansion would benefit residents and tourists visiting Myrtle Beach, which does not currently have direct access to an interstate highway ( Getty Images )

In November 2024, voters in Horry County also approved the RIDE IV program, a proposed 25-year and $6.6 billion transportation initiative. The vote approved $450 million in local matching funds to construct I-73 from Highway 22 to the Marion County line in North Carolina, according to MyHorryNews.

Crawford believes with the permit and local funding approved, the interstate expansion is closer than ever before, according to the report.

Horry County’s transportation committee has a resolution to back the naming on its Tuesday agenda. The measure has also been referred to the House Committee on Invitations and Memorial Resolutions for action, according to WBTW.

The project has received a wave of support from local leaders. Congressman Russell Fry shared news of Crawford’s bill on X, noting it was “a well-deserved honor for a GREAT President who secured the critical federal permits to make this highway a reality.”

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette noted: “South Carolina is Trump Country!” on X.

“Such a special way to honor President @realDonaldTrump, who continues to deliver on his promises, especially when it comes to infrastructure,” Evette wrote.

“I proudly support naming I-73 in South Carolina the @POTUS Donald J. Trump Highway!” Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote on X.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump recently had a portion of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida, named after him ( REUTERS )

Earlier this month, a stretch of a road in Palm Beach, Florida, was renamed “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

Lawmakers voted last year to rename a four-mile portion of Southern Boulevard, running from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, after the president.

In December, Trump-appointed members of the Kennedy Center’s board voted to rename the center in Washington, D.C., the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Signage at the building has already been changed to reflect the new name, which has not yet been approved by Congress.

The change has prompted several groups to cancel their performances at the historic arts center in protest including the Martha Graham Dance Company, comedian Issa Rae and musician Peter Wolf.