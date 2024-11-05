Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as voting begins in swing states of Michigan and New Hampshire on election day

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 05 November 2024 06:50
Comments
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Watch live as voting begins in the swing states of Michigan and New Hampshire on election day.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump made their final pitches to voters on Monday.

The Republican chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff.

The Democrat was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

At midnight, the first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire – a tradition going back almost 65 years.

There are just six registered voters in the town, who split evenly between the two candidates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in