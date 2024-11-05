Watch live as voting begins in swing states of Michigan and New Hampshire on election day
Watch live as voting begins in the swing states of Michigan and New Hampshire on election day.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump made their final pitches to voters on Monday.
The Republican chose to close out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff.
The Democrat was joined in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by celebrities Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots while Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera supported her in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.
At midnight, the first in-person votes were cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire – a tradition going back almost 65 years.
There are just six registered voters in the town, who split evenly between the two candidates.
