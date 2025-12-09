Decapitated Trump effigy burned at annual Christmas festival
Organisers said ‘the little tyrant’ represented evil
An effigy of the head of US President Donald Trump was set on fire in Guatemala as part of the country’s annual “Burning of the Devil” ceremony.
Every year on 7 December at 6pm, the country burns paper-mache devils and pinatas ahead of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which marks the beginning of Christmas season.
“There is always a character who attracts all the attention and comments,” said a member of the event’s organising committee of the choice to burn Trump this year.
“This year it happened to a figure already plagued with so much controversy, not only in this country but around the world.
“Namely the ‘little tyrant’ of the United States who has done a lot to harm our Latin people and especially our Guatemalan brothers. The little devil takes the head.”
The head of Trump with his characteristic blonde hair was placed in the hand of the huge beast before being set alight and celebrated.
“It’s to represent the triumph of good over evil and all bad things and to let go of bad things,” said festival participant Aldahgir Gonzalez in an interview with Global News. “All this represents the burning of evil.”
Many Guatemalan children and adults have been the target of deportation raids by ICE under the Trump administration’s draconian new border policy.
In September this year, ICE attempted to remove Guatemalan children who had come to the US alone and were living in shelters or with foster care families. The policy has attracted significant criticism from human rights groups and advocates of migrant rights.
The administration said it was doing this to reunite the children with their parents in their country of origin.
Harrowing court documents revealed frantic flights with children vomiting from stress.
Homeland Security officials have insisted the administration is not splitting up families, and that deported parents have the option to either leave with their children or place them with a guardian in the United States.
However, families and advocates say it’s an impossible choice that inevitably rips apart households who leave children in the United States for their safety and a chance at a better life.
