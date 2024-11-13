Watch live: President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington to meet Joe Biden at White House
Watch live as President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday (13 November).
Trump will meet with Republicans on Capitol Hill and Biden to discuss a transition schedule as the Senate elects a new majority leader in place of Mitch McConnell, with Rick Scott, John Cornyn and John Thune in contention.
The president-elect has meanwhile announced that tech billionaire Elon Musk and ex-Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will head a new “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), tasked with cutting the cost of government, stripping away regulations and restructuring federal agencies.
The incoming 47th president unveiled a number of other appointments to his new administration on Tuesday, picking John Ratcliffe, his director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021, to be his next CIA director and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense.
