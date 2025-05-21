Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has posted a fake video of him hitting a golf ball at singer Bruce Springsteen amid a tense public feud.

Trump posted a video to Truth Social Wednesday showing real footage of him and Springsteen that has been manipulated to depict the president striking the rock star with a golf stroke.

The video starts with and old clip of Trump in a MAGA hat, hitting a golf ball with his driver as a crowd watches. The next clip is of Springsteen falling at a concert with his back to the audience while performing on stage. A moving image of a golf ball was added to the Springsteen clip to look as if Trump hit it into the rocker’s back, causing him to tumble.

Trump’s spat with Springsteen has been growing since last week, when the 75-year-old musician called the White House “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” while performing at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

“Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” Springsteen said.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has posted a fake video on social media of him golfing and then adding a golf ball that hits Bruce Springsteen in the back during a concert. ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

The president then took to Truth Social to bash the rocker: “I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

Trump exclaimed that Springsteen “ought to keep his mouth shut.”

Springsteen is a long-time supporter of Democratic presidential candidates and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.

open image in gallery Springsteen took a tumble after being hit by the fake golf ball in the video. The president and the rock star have been in a feud in recent days. ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

Trump targeted Springsteen and other celebrities who supported Harris’ campaign in a 2 a.m. Monday Truth Social post, accusing them of taking an “illegal campaign contribution” from the former vice president.

“How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?” Trump wrote in all caps.

He continued to exclaim: “Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution? What about Beyoncé? … And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

Trump said he planned to push for a major investigation into his allegations, which are unsubstantiated.