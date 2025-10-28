Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A truck hauling “aggressive” monkeys thought to be carrying hepatitis C, herpes and Covid-19 has overturned in Mississippi, with at least one on the loose, according to authorities.

The truck was loaded with caged Rehsus monkeys when it crashed on Interstate 59, north of Heidelberg, on Tuesday.

It was transporting the monkeys to a testing facility in Florida, Connecticut news outlet WFSB reported.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson told local outlet WAPT that 21 monkeys were on the truck, six of whom escaped.

"The monkey that got away actually crossed interstate, went out into a wooded area," Johnson said.

A truck hauling 'aggressive' monkeys carrying hepatitis C, herpes and Covid has overturned in Mississippi, with several on the loose, according to authorities ( Jasper County Sheriff's Department )

The sheriff’s department initially said in a Facebook post that the monkeys posed “potential health threats.”

“The driver of the truck told local law enforcement that the monkeys were dangerous and posed a threat to humans. We took the appropriate actions after being given that information from the person transporting the monkeys. He also stated that you had to wear PPE equipment to handle the monkeys,” the department said.

Authorities initially said the truck was carrying monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans. The university refuted that comment, telling The Independent, “The primates in question belong to another entity.”

Tulane said in a statement on X Tuesday evening that the monkeys are not infectious.

“The primates in question belong to another entity & aren't infectious. We're actively collaborating with local authorities & will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed,” the university wrote.

Tulane stressed to The Independent that the monkeys “have not been exposed to any infectious agent.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, “All but one of the escaped monkeys have been destroyed. We have been in contact with an animal disposal company to help handle the situation,” authorities said.

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries also responded to the scene.

Tulane will send a team to pick up the monkeys that are still caged on Wednesday, according to authorities.

This is a developing story...