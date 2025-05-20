Tropical wave detected in Atlantic — weeks before hurricane season really begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first tropical wave of the season was just identified in the Atlantic Ocean — weeks before the start of this year’s hurricane season.

Currently moving just west of Africa, large-scale low-pressure systems similar to this may lead to the formation of a tropical cyclone.

“The axis of a tropical wave is near 26W, to the south of 15N, moving west at around 11 mph. Nearby convection is noted in the monsoon trough and Intertropical Convergence Zone section,” forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said in their Tuesday update. Convection is a critical part of storm formation that sends warm air and moisture into the atmosphere.

open image in gallery The first Atlantic tropical wave has been spotted weeks before hurricane season usually begins. The season starts on June 1 and runs through the end of November ( Getty Images )

This one, however, is not expected to threaten the U.S. or develop any further. That’s due to a dry and dusty air mass in its path, WFTV 9 said.

Other areas of the Atlantic closer to the U.S. are quiet just 11 days before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. In fact, it may even be eerily quiet, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

"Five other years since 1950 have had zero Northern Hemisphere named storms through May 15: 1973, 1983, 1984, 1998, and 2024," he wrote in a post on X.

“The latest first named storm in the Northern Hemisphere since 1950 was in 1973. Ava formed in the eastern North Pacific on June 2 that year,” he noted.

open image in gallery This season may be less active than last year, which saw the destructive Hurricane Helene and Milton. The first named storm of the 2025 season will be Andrea. ( Getty Images )

Since 2003, there have been 15 tropical cyclones that have formed before June 1, according to the Pensacola News Journal. Of those, 11 formed in May.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from the beginning of June through November 30.

This season may be less active than last year, which saw the destructive Hurricane Helene and Milton. June’s Hurricane Beryl was the earliest Category 5 storm on record in the Atlantic. The first named storm of the 2025 season will be Andrea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its forecast for the season on Thursday. Forecasters at AccuWeather say the first storm could happen before the official start of the season.

"We're starting to get into that season where we need to kind of keep an eye out [in the Caribbean]," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.