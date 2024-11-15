Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tropical Storm Sara could bring “life-threatening and potentially catastrophic” flash flooding to parts of Central America, the National Hurricane Center has warned.

The 50mph storm made landfall in Honduras on Thursday, with up to 30 inches of rain forecast in isolated parts of the region over the coming days, and between 15-20 inches elsewhere. The storm is also expected to impact Guatemala, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend.

“This rainfall will lead to widespread areas of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, especially along and near the Sierra La Esperanza,” the National Hurricane Center said. Sierra La Esperanza is a mountain along the northern part of Honduras.

Storm surge could also raise water levels by as much as three feet above normal tide levels along the northern coast of Honduras and the same amount above ground level near and to the north of where Sara’s center crosses the coast of Belize.

open image in gallery Tropical Storm Sara’s Friday forecast track is shown on a map. The storm will move over Honduras and other parts of Central America over the coming days ( National Hurricane Center )

After initially reaching Honduras on Thursday, Sara moved back out into the Caribbean overnight and by Friday morning was located just south of the island of Roatan, a small-scale tourism destination. Forecasters say it will continue its path across multiple Central American countries in a north-westerly direction over the weekend.

In its latest update on Friday afternoon, the hurricane center said the storm was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southeast of Belize City and was moving west at 2 mph (4 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Belize City to the Belize-Guatemala border, as well as for the Bay Islands of Honduras, the Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala, and the north coast of Honduras. Guatemala and Belize will see tropical storm conditions starting on Saturday.

open image in gallery Streets flooded by rains from Tropical Storm Sara in La Lima, Honduras. The storm moved through the Caribbean and doused Honduras with rain on Friday ( (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) )

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

As long as Sara stays offshore, the hurricane center said slight strengthening was possible. The storm is expected to shift northwesterly and drench Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula by late Sunday into Monday morning.

Mexican authorities have warned that the storm could cause intense rains over the resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.

open image in gallery Sara has led to heavy rains in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The tropical storm is moving to the west and will reach Belize by Sunday, forecasters said ( (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) )

However, the United States may be spared the impact of the storm. While the hurricane center and other forecasters had previously warned Sara could potentially impact Florida, now it is believed the weather system won’t reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico after crossing the Yucatan.

“What remains of the system when it emerges into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico is not very favorable for redevelopment,” the center said.

With reporting from The Associated Press