Tropical Storm Humberto could merge with another developing storm causing a Fujiwhara effect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tropical Storm Humberto could merge with another developing storm, causing a weather event known as the Fujiwhara effect.

The National Hurricane Center said late Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Humberto is “gaining strength” and is expected to become a hurricane in the central Atlantic in the next day or so. CNN Weather reports Humberto will most likely stay west of Bermuda by early next week.

Forecasters are also on the lookout for thunderstorms currently moving through the northern Caribbean, which are highly probable to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda, according to CNN meteorologists. The new tropical storm will develop near the Bahamas over the weekend, meteorologists predict.

CNN Weather laid out three scenarios with these two storms: If Imelda is weaker than Humberto, Humberto could pull Imelda out to sea. But if Imelda is stronger, it could “resist Humberto’s pull and take a path that threatens the Southeast.”

open image in gallery Tropical Storm Humberto could merge with another developing storm, causing a weather event known as the Fujiwhara effect ( National Hurricane Center )

The third scenario is called the Fujiwhara effect, which is when two storms pass close enough to each other that they begin an “intense dance around their common center,” as the National Weather Service puts it.

CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan said, “With the two tropical troubles currently north of the Caribbean, these two may interact under the Fujiwhara effect in the days ahead.”

But because the developing storm “appears to be much weaker than Humberto and several miles away from it,” if the two do interact, it may not result in a “dance.”

open image in gallery Forecasters are also on the lookout for thunderstorms currently moving through the northern Caribbean, which are highly probable to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda ( National Hurricane Center )

The National Weather Service explains that if one hurricane is stronger than the other, the smaller one will “orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed.”

If the storms are closer in strength, they could merge or spin around each other before going on their own paths.

It’s rare that the two storms would come together as one larger storm, the service notes.