Trader Joe’s recalls 3 million pounds of food after glass found
The products were sold at stores across the U.S. and Canada
Millions of pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products sold across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled due to potential glass contamination, Agriculture Department officials have announced.
Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., which is based in Portland, Oregon, is pulling nearly 3.4 million pounds of the products from shelves.
The recall primarily affects Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice, a frozen product containing fried rice, vegetables, chicken, and eggs, sold in 20-ounce plastic bags.
Affected packages have best-by dates from September 8 through November 17 2026 and bear the establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Additionally, cardboard packages containing six bags of Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Rice, with best-by dates of September 9 to November 12 2026, are also part of the recall. These specific products were sold exclusively in Canada.
The issue was discovered after four consumers complained of finding glass pieces.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.
Consumers are urged to avoid eating the product and should either discard it or return it to the store where it was purchased.
