Police shooting at Toronto’s Pearson Airport sparks massive response and flight delays
There is currently a heavy police presence at the airport
A police shooting at Toronto’s Pearson Airport has sparked a major response and the airport’s Terminal 1 Departures is on lockdown.
Peel Police confirmed a man was shot in a social media post and the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.
“This is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety,” the statement said.
The condition of the man involved is currently not known.
Witnesses told Canadian media that gunshots were heard just before 7 a.m. outside the airport’s Terminal 1 Departures.
One traveler told CTV he heard “loud, popping noises.”
Authorities have warned people to stay away from the major airport and paramedics are on the scene, CTV News reports.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit confirmed they were investigating in a statement to The Independent.
Footage circulating on social media shows cars piling up toward departures.
“Due to a Peel Police investigation outside Terminal 1 departures, passengers and vehicles are being rerouted to enter and exit through T1 arrivals,” a statement from the airport said.
