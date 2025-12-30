Moment TopGolf nets come crashing down after heavy snow as customers look on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TopGolf net just outside Detroit crashed down due to extreme winter weather in Michigan.

Customers at the Auburn Hills TopGolf – an affluent suburb north of Detroit – saw the ice load on the nets collapse on Sunday.

The 150-foot-high nets designed to keep golf balls within the premises failed, forcing the company to close until repairs can be made, Fox 2 reported.

Footage shows someone about to hit a ball into the range before he stops to watch the netting begin to crash down.

The nets torn apart at Auburn Hills Topgun ( Fox2 )

People in the background can be heard saying, “That’s amazing,” as the netting fell apart.

TopGolf Auburn Hill’s website stated that the opening hours were no longer the same after the netting was damaged.

“Due to recent weather, our nets were impacted, and business hours are temporarily affected,” the website stated.

Detroit is expected to experience more snow and cold snaps throughout the week, with most areas seeing half an inch to 1.5 inches of snow, according to MLive.

The highest temperature of the week will be 30 degrees on New Year's Eve, while it will drop to 8 degrees on New Year's Day.

The greater Michigan area has been experiencing extreme cold, with thousands without power after a “bomb cyclone” hit the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

USA Today reported that more than 100,000 people were without power after dangerous conditions were created by a “winter hurricane”.

As of December 29, winds were expected to reach 40 to 50 mph according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Such strong winds can also lead to power outages, downed tree limbs and airborne holiday decorations," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.