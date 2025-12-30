Moment TopGolf nets come crashing down after heavy snow as customers look on
The Topgolf has had to close after its 150 feet high nets crashed down from the weight of ice
A TopGolf net just outside Detroit crashed down due to extreme winter weather in Michigan.
Customers at the Auburn Hills TopGolf – an affluent suburb north of Detroit – saw the ice load on the nets collapse on Sunday.
The 150-foot-high nets designed to keep golf balls within the premises failed, forcing the company to close until repairs can be made, Fox 2 reported.
Footage shows someone about to hit a ball into the range before he stops to watch the netting begin to crash down.
People in the background can be heard saying, “That’s amazing,” as the netting fell apart.
TopGolf Auburn Hill’s website stated that the opening hours were no longer the same after the netting was damaged.
“Due to recent weather, our nets were impacted, and business hours are temporarily affected,” the website stated.
Detroit is expected to experience more snow and cold snaps throughout the week, with most areas seeing half an inch to 1.5 inches of snow, according to MLive.
The highest temperature of the week will be 30 degrees on New Year's Eve, while it will drop to 8 degrees on New Year's Day.
The greater Michigan area has been experiencing extreme cold, with thousands without power after a “bomb cyclone” hit the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.
USA Today reported that more than 100,000 people were without power after dangerous conditions were created by a “winter hurricane”.
As of December 29, winds were expected to reach 40 to 50 mph according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
"Such strong winds can also lead to power outages, downed tree limbs and airborne holiday decorations," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
