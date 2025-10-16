Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TiVo has pulled the plug on its revolutionary video-recording device.

On October 1, TiVo ended sales of its physical DVR hardware and accessories, adding that its remaining inventory had also sold out. The company said existing customers will still receive product support.

“We are very proud of the TiVo DVR legacy,” a company spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

Launched in 1999, TiVo revolutionized television by allowing users to record, skip commercials, and customize their viewing, becoming so popular that “TiVo” entered the language as a verb for recording shows.

Its signature “badoop” sound and cultural ubiquity were reflected in mentions on shows like Sex and the City and The Simpsons.

open image in gallery TiVo has finally sold its last DVR. ( Getty Images )

However, the rise of cord-cutting and streaming services has diminished demand for TiVo’s DVRs, as many viewers no longer need to record live cable shows and can easily access on-demand content.

For many longtime users, the company’s decision still hits hard. Devoted customers who relied on TiVo’s devices for years — some buying lifetime service plans — are now facing an uncertain future, holding on to aging equipment with no replacement available.

Amy Suggars, a 65-year-old biology professor and pet-sitting business owner from Delaware, Ohio, had used TiVo for 14 years but faced a double setback this month when TiVo ended DVR sales and her device stopped working.

“I hung on as long as I could, but I would’ve hung on longer if TiVo hadn’t taken the decision out of my hands,” Suggars told the WSJ.

open image in gallery Streaming services and cable cutters led to the end of TiVo's DVR sales. ( Getty Images )

Douglas Brent, a lawyer from Louisville, Kentucky, told the outlet that he still uses two TiVos: one 13 years old and another 12. His lifetime subscription has long since paid for itself after more than a decade of use.

“It’s really the best consumer product ever except maybe Roku,” Brent told the outlet. “When it goes away, I won’t hold a grudge.”

open image in gallery TiVo worked its way into pop culture, with references to the product on shows like Sex and the City and The Simpson ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIVO )

Some TiVo loyalists are unsure how long their devices will keep working. Pat Kalellis, a 55-year-old attorney who has owned five TiVos, bought a new one just days before sales ended—paying $25 for the device and $250 for a lifetime subscription.

Though he’s “quite disappointed” by the timing, Kalellis plans to keep using his two TiVos as long as they last.

“What’s going to happen with lifetime service? If it dies and they pull the plug. What’s the alternative?” he asked.

The Independent has contacted TiVo for comment.