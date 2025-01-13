Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 19-25:

Jan. 19: Actor Tippi Hedren is 95. Director Richard Lester (“A Hard Day’s Night,” “Superman II and III”) is 93. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 83. Actor Shelley Fabares is 81. Country singer Dolly Parton is 79. TV chef Paula Deen is 78. Singer Martha Davis of The Motels is 73. Singer Dewey Bunnell of America is 73. Actor Desi Arnaz Junior is 72. Actor Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” ″Married... With Children”) is 71. Comedian Paul Rodriguez (“a.k.a. Pablo”) is 70. Keyboardist Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 68. Actor Paul McCrane (“ER”) is 64. Actor William Ragsdale (film’s “Fright Night,” TV’s “Herman’s Head”) is 64. Singer Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe is 57. Singer Trey Lorenz is 56. Actor Shawn Wayans (“White Chicks,” ″Scary Movie”) is 54. Singer-guitarist John Wozniak of Marcy Playground is 54. Actor Drea de Matteo (“Joey,” ″The Sopranos”) is 53. Comedian Frank Caliendo (“Frank TV,” ″Mad TV”) is 51. Actor Drew Powell (“Gotham”) is 49. Actor Marsha Thomason (“Las Vegas”) is 49. Actor Bitsie Tulloch (“Grimm”) is 44. Actor Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”) is 43. Director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”) is 40. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson (“The Resident”) is 35. Actor Briana Henry (“General Hospital”) is 33. Actor Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson” films) is 33. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 29. Actor Lidya Jewett (“Hidden Figures”) is 18.

Jan. 20: Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 80. Director David Lynch is 79. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 78. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 73. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 73. TV host Bill Maher (“Politically Incorrect”) is 69. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 67. Actor James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 60. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 60. Actor Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) is 59. Actor Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) is 58. Actor Reno Wilson (“Mike and Molly”) is 56. Singer Edwin McCain is 55. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 55. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 54. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 46. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 41. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 40. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 39. Actor Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”) is 38.

Jan. 21: Opera singer Placido Domingo is 84. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 78. Guitarist Jim Ibbotson (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 78. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 75. Actor Robby Benson is 69. Actor Geena Davis is 69. Actor Charlotte Ross (“NYPD Blue”) is 57. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 56. Actor Karina Lombard (“The L Word”) is 56. Actor Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans,” ″Lost”) is 55. Rapper Levirt of B-Rock and the Bizz is 55. Drummer Mark Trojanowski of Sister Hazel is 55. Singer Cat Power is 53. DJ Chris Kilmore of Incubus is 52. Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 49. Actor Jerry Trainor (“Wendell & Vinnie,” ″iCarly”) is 48. Singer Nokio of Dru Hill is 46. Actor Izabella Miko (“Coyote Ugly”) is 44. Actor Luke Grimes (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “Fifty Shades”) is 41. Actor Feliz Ramirez (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 33.

Jan. 22: Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 76. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 73. Director Jim Jarmusch (“Broken Flowers,” “Stranger Than Paradise”) is 72. Actor John Wesley Shipp (“The Flash,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 70. Actor Linda Blair is 66. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 60. Actor Diane Lane is 60. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 60. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 57. Actor Olivia D’Abo (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″The Wonder Years”) is 56. Actor Katie Finneran (“The Michael J. Fox Show”) is 54. Actor Gabriel Macht (“Suits”) is 53. Actor Balthazar Getty is 50. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 45. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 45. Singer Willa Ford is 44. Actor Beverley Mitchell (“Seventh Heaven”) is 44. Guitarist Ben Moody of The Fallen (and formerly of Evanescence) is 44. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole (“Glee”) is 42. Rapper Logic is 35. Actor Sami Gayle (“Blue Bloods”) is 29.

Jan. 23: Actor-director Lou Antonio (“Cool Hand Luke”) is 91. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 82. Actor Gil Gerard is 82. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 75. Actor Richard Dean Anderson (“MacGyver”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 72. Singer Anita Baker is 67. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 66. Actor Peter Mackenzie (“black-ish”) is 64. Actor Boris McGiver (“House of Cards,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 63. Actor Gail O’Grady (“American Dreams,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 62. Actor Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 61. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 54. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 51. Actor Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 51. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 50. Actor Lindsey Kraft (“Living Biblically”) is 44.

Jan. 24: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 89. Singer Ray Stevens is 86. Singer Neil Diamond is 84. Singer Aaron Neville is 84. Actor Michael Ontkean (TV’s “Twin Peaks,” film’s “Slap Shot”) is 79. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 75. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 74. Actor William Allen Young (“Code Black,” “Moesha”) is 71. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 67. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 64. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 62. Comedian Phil LaMarr (“Mad TV”) is 58. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 55. Actor Matthew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo,” ″She’s All That”) is 55. Actor Merrilee McCommas (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Family Law”) is 54. Singer Beth Hart is 53. Actor Ed Helms (“The Office”) is 51. Actor Christina Moses (“A Million Little Things”) is 47. Actor Tatyana Ali (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 46. Actor Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age,” “Leftovers”) is 44. Actor Daveed Diggs (“black-ish”) is 43. Actor Justin Baldoni (“Jane The Virgin”) is 41. Actor Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”) is 39.

Jan. 25: Actor Leigh Taylor-Young (“Peyton Place,” ″Soylent Green”) is 80. Actor Dinah Manoff (film’s “Grease,” TV’s “Empty Nest”) is 69. Actor Jenifer Lewis (“The Preacher’s Wife”, “The PJ’s”) is 68. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 59. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 56. Actor-TV personality China Kantner is 54. Actor Ana Ortiz (“Devious Maids,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 54. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 53. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 51. Actor Mia Kirshner (“The L Word,” “24”) is 50. Actor Christine Lakin (“Family Guy,” “Step By Step”) is 46. Singer Alicia Keys is 45. Actor Michael Trevino (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 40. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 29. Actor Olivia Edward (“Better Things”) is 18.