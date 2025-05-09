Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-foot-tall statue of a Black woman erected in Times Square meant to “confront preconceived notions of identity and representation” has spurred vitriol from right-wing provocateurs.

The bronze statue titled Grounded in the Stars, by artist Thomas J Price, was placed in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at the end of last month, much to the disappointment of many disgusting Internet trolls.

While Price hoped the statue would “instigate meaningful connections” and “allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity,” the Internet decided to take the hateful route.

“How does this statue erected in Times Square ‘confront perceived notions of identity and representation,’ it’s just some obnoxious looking overweight black woman, it’s reinforcing those preconceived notions,’” X user @dsisme48 wrote.

open image in gallery A 12-foot-tall statue of a black woman in Times Square has garnered disgusting commentary from right-wing commentators. ( Michael Hull for Times Square Arts )

In a second post, the same user questioned, “Is she someone famous or just a DEI project?”

Many other posts about the statue have included much more vulgar and racist statements.

The statue, which depicts a fictitious woman wearing a plain T-shirt and pants with braided hair and her hands on her hips, is meant to have “familiar qualities” to the everyday woman, according to a description on the Times Square website.

It was also intended to serve as a contrast to other sculptures, in particular two pedestaled monuments of white men situated nearby.

Even so, people took strong issue with the art, making fun of both the woman’s weight and the statue itself.

Right-wing X account @EndWokeness shared several posts about the statue, garnering thousands of likes and hateful comments.

“Fat black women have somehow elevated themselves to the top of the pyramid,” X user @basedalright added.

open image in gallery The statue, "Grounded in the Stars" by Thomas J Price, was intended to make viewers reflect on "greater cultural diversity." ( Michael Hull for Times Square Arts )

“It is considered ‘Cow Tipping’ when and if someone knocks this over?” Facebook user Elijah Vincent commented under a photo of the statue.

“She looks like she [is] asking for the manager…” Facebook user Virginia Archer chimed in.

“Wondering where her food stamps at,” user Mind Matt commented.

Facebook poster Thomas Kshetrimayum added: “Is that like a warning to the young girls? Like, ‘if you don’t eat right, you are gonna become like that’”

Grounded in the Stars is set to stand in the heart of Times Square until June 17.