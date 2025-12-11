Time unveils its person of the year and it’s the driving force looking to replace humans
The magazine has named a ‘Person of the Year’ since 1927
Time magazine has named its 2025 “Person of the Year” as the “Architects of AI.”
“2025 was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back,” Time wrote in its announcement.
“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’S 2025 Person of the Year.”
Time has named a “Person of the Year” since 1927 based on who its editors say shaped headlines the most over the past 12 months.
“Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote.
“Humanity will determine AI’s path forward, and each of us can play a role in determining AI’s structure and future. Our work has trained it and sustained it, and now we find ourselves moving through a world increasingly defined by it,” Jacobs added.
President Donald Trump was named the 2024 person of the year after winning his second term for the White House.
This is a breaking news story...
