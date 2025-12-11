Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Time magazine has named its 2025 “Person of the Year” as the “Architects of AI.”

“2025 was the year when artificial intelligence’s full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back,” Time wrote in its announcement.

“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’S 2025 Person of the Year.”

Time has named a “Person of the Year” since 1927 based on who its editors say shaped headlines the most over the past 12 months.

“Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote.

open image in gallery Time’s “Person of the Year” for 2025 is artificial intelligence, the magazine said Thursday, noting that this past year was when AI’s “full potential roared into view.” ( Time )

“Humanity will determine AI’s path forward, and each of us can play a role in determining AI’s structure and future. Our work has trained it and sustained it, and now we find ourselves moving through a world increasingly defined by it,” Jacobs added.

President Donald Trump was named the 2024 person of the year after winning his second term for the White House.

