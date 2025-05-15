Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A frugal money-saver has gone viral online for sharing her hack to get free chicken – and it works nearly every time, she claims.

“I don’t pay for my chicken anymore,” TikTok user @amandahugnkiss says in the viral clip posted earlier this week. “And I’m gonna tell you how you can get yours for free, too.”

The TikToker, who shares money-saving hacks on her account, weighs all the meat she buys from the grocery store – and will seek a refund from its producer if it doesn’t match what the label claims it weighs.

“I would say maybe one out of 10 packages actually meet the weight that’s on the label,” she said in the clip, which amassed nearly 200,000 views as of Thursday.

She then shared a photo of Perdue chicken she recently bought that has a label saying it should contain 3.97 pounds of chicken – but only actually came out to 2.6 pounds.

A TikToker has gone viral teaching viewers a hack for what she claims will result in free chicken. ( Getty Images )

“I called Perdue. I reported all the information on this label and within a day or two, or three or four days, I’ll get a check in the mail for the price that I paid for this meat,” she explained.

She noted that she usually has to provide photos and a receipt in order to get a refund.

The TikToker noted that while others may call her cheap, she believes companies should be held responsible for making sure their labels are accurate.

“I believe that if a package says 3.97 pounds, there should be 3.97 pounds of meat,” she says, later noting, “That is without the packaging. Companies are not supposed to include that in their measurements.”

She then encouraged viewers to weigh their meat, noting they’d “be surprised you’re getting ripped off as well.”

The federal Office of Weights and Measurements, which she mentions in the video, “works to ensure that consumers get what they pay for and sellers get fair payment for the goods and services they sell by promoting a uniform and technically sound system of weights and measurements,” according to the agency’s website.

People on TikTok lauded the hack – and urged others to do the same in order to hold big food companies accountable.

“I don’t find you’re being cheap. Let’s hold these companies accountable for unfair pricing. If I’m buying 5 pounds of meat I expect to have 5 lbs,” one commentator wrote.

Another chimed in: “it’s smart, and if everyone did it maybe they’d stop cheating us.”

“They call you cheap but they have no problem with a billion dollar corporation PHUCKING the little guy,” another added.