TikToker claims this hack on meat will slash your grocery bill: ‘I don’t have to pay for my chicken anymore’
The TikToker urged viewers to weigh their meat, claiming companies often mislabel how much is in each package.
A frugal money-saver has gone viral online for sharing her hack to get free chicken – and it works nearly every time, she claims.
“I don’t pay for my chicken anymore,” TikTok user @amandahugnkiss says in the viral clip posted earlier this week. “And I’m gonna tell you how you can get yours for free, too.”
The TikToker, who shares money-saving hacks on her account, weighs all the meat she buys from the grocery store – and will seek a refund from its producer if it doesn’t match what the label claims it weighs.
“I would say maybe one out of 10 packages actually meet the weight that’s on the label,” she said in the clip, which amassed nearly 200,000 views as of Thursday.
She then shared a photo of Perdue chicken she recently bought that has a label saying it should contain 3.97 pounds of chicken – but only actually came out to 2.6 pounds.
“I called Perdue. I reported all the information on this label and within a day or two, or three or four days, I’ll get a check in the mail for the price that I paid for this meat,” she explained.
She noted that she usually has to provide photos and a receipt in order to get a refund.
The TikToker noted that while others may call her cheap, she believes companies should be held responsible for making sure their labels are accurate.
“I believe that if a package says 3.97 pounds, there should be 3.97 pounds of meat,” she says, later noting, “That is without the packaging. Companies are not supposed to include that in their measurements.”
She then encouraged viewers to weigh their meat, noting they’d “be surprised you’re getting ripped off as well.”
The federal Office of Weights and Measurements, which she mentions in the video, “works to ensure that consumers get what they pay for and sellers get fair payment for the goods and services they sell by promoting a uniform and technically sound system of weights and measurements,” according to the agency’s website.
People on TikTok lauded the hack – and urged others to do the same in order to hold big food companies accountable.
“I don’t find you’re being cheap. Let’s hold these companies accountable for unfair pricing. If I’m buying 5 pounds of meat I expect to have 5 lbs,” one commentator wrote.
Another chimed in: “it’s smart, and if everyone did it maybe they’d stop cheating us.”
“They call you cheap but they have no problem with a billion dollar corporation PHUCKING the little guy,” another added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments