The Sports Bra, the first sports bar in the US dedicated to women's sports, is set to expand with new locations in Boston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and St. Louis.

The original Sports Bra, located in Portland, Oregon, was founded in April 2022 by entrepreneur Jenny Nguyen. She sought to establish a venue that celebrates women and girls in sports.

Since its launch, other women-centered sports bars have emerged across the country.

They include The 99ers Sports Bar in Denver, Rough & Tumble in Seattle, and Title 9 Sports Grill in Phoenix.

“The first four franchises of The Sports Bra will join our OG Portland location to become the ‘Starting Five,’” Nguyen said.

“Together, we’re serving fans nationwide who are hungry for spaces that not only champion women’s sports, but create a community where everyone feels like they belong. There is no better moment than this to open these places.”

In 2024, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's 776 Foundation invested in The Sports Bra with the intention of expanding through franchising. Potential investors were invited to apply for franchises in October.

All of the new locations will be locally owned and operated and will highlight local and women-owned beverage and food products.

According to The Sports Bra’s website, the menu includes items such as a $17 “Bra-L-T” sandwich and a $14 green goddess salad.

The bar's $14 signature cocktails include Title IX (bourbon, peach liqueur and mint), Cherry Picker (gin, cherry juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white), and Pickle Ball (dry gin, dry vermouth and pickle juice).

Sportico reported that the four new franchises were being asked to pay a $55,000 fee, and up to $834,000 in start-up costs including training expenses, leases and insurance.

Each franchise would be asked to hand over 8 per cent of their gross revenue each year, once they were up and running.

Sportico reported that the Portland Sports Bra grossed an average of $1.086 million revenue the past two years.

About 80 per cent of that came from food and alcohol, with the balance from events, merchandise and non-alcoholic drinks.