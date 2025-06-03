Texas becomes latest state to push for political control over ‘woke’ universities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas universities may soon see significant changes as legislation potentially granting boards greater control over curriculum and the power to eliminate degree programs awaits approval by Governor Greg Abbott.

This move aligns with a broader trend in Republican-led states, including Florida and Ohio, seeking to reshape higher education institutions perceived as promoting liberal ideologies.

These actions coincide with increased federal intervention under the Trump administration, which has utilized funding and student visa authority to curb campus activism and diversity initiatives.

Critics, including professors like Isaac Kamola, Director of the Center for the Defense of Academic Freedom at the American Association of University Professors, argue that such measures infringe upon academic freedom.

Kamola describes the situation as "an existential attack on higher education," highlighting concerns that political influence is being used to enforce ideological conformity within universities.

A Texas effort to shape general education requirements

Under the Texas legislation, governing boards at higher education institutions will be tasked with reviewing — and potentially overturning — general education curriculum requirements to ensure courses are necessary to prepare students for civic and professional life, equip them for the workforce and are worth the cost to students.

Governing boards also will gain greater power over faculty councils, the employment of academic administrators and decisions to eliminate minor degree or certificate programs that have low enrollment. The bill also creates a state ombudsman’s office to investigate complaints against institutions, including alleged violations of restrictions against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“The objective of this legislation is to provide consistency with respect to our curriculum and the degrees we’re offering our students,” Republican state Rep. Matt Shaheen, co-sponsor of the legislation, said during House floor debate.

Ray Bonilla, an attorney for the Texas A&M University System, one of the state’s largest higher education institutions, said the legislation formalizes decisions already being made at the university and wouldn’t create an “undue workload.”

But Democratic state Rep. Donna Howard said during a May committee hearing that the legislation “appears to be extreme micromanagement on the part of the Legislature.”

“The bill is not about improving education, it is about increasing control,” Howard said during the debate.

An Ohio law mandates specific curriculum

In Ohio, a new law bans DEI programs at public colleges and universities, strips faculty of certain collective bargaining and tenure protections and mandates a civil literacy course in order to graduate.

In addition to covering the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, the three-credit-hour course must include a least five essays from the Federalist Papers, the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” by Martin Luther King Jr. and a study of the principles of Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations,” among other things.

The law also places restrictions on the handling of “controversial beliefs or policies,” defined to include climate, immigration or foreign policy, electoral politics, DEI programs, marriage and abortion.

While testifying for his bill, Republican state Sen. Jerry Cirino cited John Dewey - one of the fathers of progressive education - to condemn what he believes to be a hard tack in the other direction at colleges and universities.

“He believed that all theories should be examined and debated,” Cirino told fellow lawmakers. “He would certainly have been against the woke conformity we see on so many campuses and the clearly demonstrated liberal leanings of faculty and staff who will not tolerate alternative views.”

Christopher McKnight Nichols, an Ohio State University history professor, said the law has already driven some faculty members to sanitize their websites of “controversial” content, alter course descriptions and, in some cases, cancel courses altogether. He said it’s never been proven that faculty members are systematically punishing students who don’t share their political beliefs.

Nichols is among a coalition of Ohio educators, students and administrators fighting back against the new law. Opponents face a late June deadline to collect enough signatures to place a referendum overturning it on the November ballot.

A movement with roots in a Trump order and Florida

In some ways, the efforts to exert greater state control over college faculty and curriculums are moving higher education closer to a governing model generally seen in K-12 education, said Alec Thomson, president of the National Council for Higher Education at the National Education Association.

“It’s a concerning change in the sense that you would expect the institutions to have a fair amount of autonomy to make these decisions about curriculum,” added Thomson, a professor of political science and history at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan.

During his first term in 2020, Trump issued an executive order “combating race and sex stereotyping” in federal agencies and contracting that forbid the promotion of “divisive concepts,” including that one race or sex is “inherently superior” to another, that individuals should feel guilty because of their race or sex and that merit-based systems are racist or sexist.

Similar prohibitions on divisive concepts soon appeared in model bills backed by conservative think tanks and in state higher education laws, including in Florida in 2022.

The next year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated a makeover of the New College of Florida — a small liberal arts school once known as the state’s most progressive — by appointing a group of conservatives to its governing board. DeSantis then traveled to the campus to sign a law barring public funds from going to DEI activities in higher education or promoting political or social activism.

Governors and lawmakers this year have taken about twice as many actions targeting DEI initiatives as last year, according to an Associated Press analysis aided by the bill-tracking software Plural.

Among those is a new Idaho law that not only bans DEI offices and programs in higher education but also addresses what’s taught in the classroom. It prohibits colleges and universities from requiring students to take DEI-related courses to meet graduation requirements, unless they’re pursuing degrees in race or gender studies.